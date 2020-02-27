7-year-old boy struck, killed by SUV in front of East New York, Brooklyn school

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in front of a school in Brooklyn Thursday morning.
Surveillance video shows the boy, Payson Lott, crossing the street with his mother at 8:25 a.m. when they were struck by a Jeep SUV at Pennsylvania and Blake avenues.
Lott was on his way to school, just steps away when he was struck by the vehicle.
"The mother was close to him and hugging him -- screaming and crying," witness Salah Ahmid said. "Everybody was crying, the kids, everybody."
Lott was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His 39-year-old mother sustained a head injury and is being treated at the hospital. She is listed in stable condition.
The driver, 48-year-old Susan Pierrot, was taken into custody.
Authorities say she was driving with a suspended license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to a yield to a pedestrian (one with an injury, one without,) two counts of failure to exercise due care, and a license violation.
"I am heartbroken that we've lost another student this morning, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family and school community," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. "We'll have additional counselors available to students and staff during this difficult time."
The crash occurred about two miles from where a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a school bus earlier this week.
