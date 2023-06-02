7-year-old sports reporter has interviewed dozens of athletes, like Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Jordan Berger, at 7 years old, has been interviewing athletes since he was five.

It all started when he met Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe in the minor leagues.

"I got to sign his hat one day," Berger said. "We got an interview with him, and we kept doing it more and more."

Jordan has since interviewed close to a dozen athletes. Some of his work has even appeared on national media sites.

The young reporter from New Jersey has even been a guest coach for a minor league hockey team.

When he grows up, Berger says, he wants to be a golfer. Then, he wants to become a producer.

ALSO READ | 11-year-old ballerina hosts bake sale after NYC doorman's bike stolen

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.