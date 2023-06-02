  • Watch Now
7-year-old sports reporter has interviewed dozens of athletes, like Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe

Sam Ryan Image
BySam Ryan WABC logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 2:14AM
7-year-old sports reporter interviews MLB stars
EMBED <>More Videos

7-year-old Sports Reporter Jordan Berger has interviewed more than a dozen athletes, including Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Jordan Berger, at 7 years old, has been interviewing athletes since he was five.

It all started when he met Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe in the minor leagues.

"I got to sign his hat one day," Berger said. "We got an interview with him, and we kept doing it more and more."

Jordan has since interviewed close to a dozen athletes. Some of his work has even appeared on national media sites.

The young reporter from New Jersey has even been a guest coach for a minor league hockey team.

When he grows up, Berger says, he wants to be a golfer. Then, he wants to become a producer.

