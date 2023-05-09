11-year-old ballerina hosts bake sale after Upper West Side doorman's bike stolen

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- She is light on her feet - but with a big heart is how Dylan Leder dances through life.

The 11-year-old was heading to ballet class at the prestigious School of American Ballet last month when she saw three men steal a motorcycle outside her Upper West Side apartment.

"I was thinking that this was horrible," Leder said.

When she learned the motorcycle belonged to her friendly doorman, Nazar, Leder jumped into action, starting a GoFundMe page and hosting a bake sale to buy him yet another Yamaha bike.

"He's 20 years old, newly married, He's from Ukraine and has a lot on his mind since his family's still in Ukraine," Leder said.

A neighbor, who is also a marketing director with Cipriani, was happy to help.

"Harry's Table, where I work, donated all the baked goods. It's such high-quality products, it was easy getting people to come to the table," said Catharina Capps.

Leder danced in Sleeping Beauty this season with the NYC Ballet. Setting a high bar is something she does every day - but this is for someone else, who doesn't know yet the power of this girl's dream.

"I knew this was unfair - he didn't deserve it," she said.

Leder has raised seven thousand dollars so far, but needs another $1,500-2,000. She is willing to host another bake sale or whatever it takes to put a bow on a happy ending for her doorman.

