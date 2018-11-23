STABBING

70-year-old Lyft driver fatally stabbed while getting out of vehicle in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 70-year-old Lyft driver was fatally stabbed as he was getting out of his car in Brooklyn.

The incident happened in front of 140 Woodbine Street in Bushwick around 9:20 a.m. Friday.

Police responding to the scene found the 70-year-old victim with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder.

Witnesses say the assailant attacked the driver before running into an abandoned building down the street.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead. His identify has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, but several residents say the assailant is well-known in the area for causing trouble on the block.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man chased, stabbed several times in Bronx robbery
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
Brooklyn community determined to find man who brutally attacked woman
Man, woman in 60s fatally stabbed in Queens apartment
More stabbing
Top Stories
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Man accused of leaving 21 dogs outside in freezing cold
Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, infant daughter
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Show More
Tekashi69 transferred to new facility after 'death threats'
Driver charged with striking EMT, patient in Manhattan
Flags lowered in tribute to NY state Sen. Jose Peralta
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
American killed by isolated tribe: 'I DON'T WANT TO DIE'
More News