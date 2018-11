A 70-year-old Lyft driver was fatally stabbed as he was getting out of his car in Brooklyn.The incident happened in front of 140 Woodbine Street in Bushwick around 9:20 a.m. Friday.Police responding to the scene found the 70-year-old victim with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder.Witnesses say the assailant attacked the driver before running into an abandoned building down the street.The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead. His identify has not yet been released.No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, but several residents say the assailant is well-known in the area for causing trouble on the block.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------