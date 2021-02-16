75-year-old woman grazed by bullet in buttocks near Williamsburg Bridge

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 75-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in her buttocks near the Williamsburg Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at the foot of the bridge on Clinton Street at 12:45 p.m.

The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but the search is on for four men that fled the scene in a Honda Civic with New Jersey license plates.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

Few other details were released.

Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york cityelderly womanwoman shotshootingbridge
