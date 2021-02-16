75-year-old woman shot in buttocks near Williamsburg Bridge

The incident was reported at the foot of the bridge on Clinton Street at 12:45 p.m.
The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but the search is on for four men that fled the scene in a Honda Civic with New Jersey license plates.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.
Few other details were released.
