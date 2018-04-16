A 77-year-old retired teacher was found stabbed to death in a New Jersey park over the weekend.Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in Pershing Field Park in Jersey City around 8 a.m. Sunday.Officers found the victim, Anthony Bello, unresponsive and bleeding from the torso.Authorities say Bello was involved in an altercation in the park with another man.Bello was a longtime teacher at St. Nicholas School who some referred to as "the mayor of the block." He also coached Little League.The Regional Medical Examiner's Office is still determining the cause and manner of death.Police spent most of the day Monday talking with neighbors and trying to piece together what happened."He's a very nice guy, I don't understand why someone would do this to him," said one area resident."I went to school with his kids, Lisa and Vinnie," another resident said. "He did a lot for the community, especially here at Pershing Field in Jersey City and our local parish."No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information about the death is encouraged to contact Hudson County Prosecutors at 201-915-1345.----------