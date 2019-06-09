8 injured in fire at apartment building in the Bronx

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Eight people were injured when a fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment building in the Bronx.Firefighters say at least two of the victims are in critical condition.The flames erupted just after 1 a.m. at the 16-story building on Garden Street in the Belmont section.The fire started in the compactor room on the 14th floor.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.----------