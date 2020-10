EMBED >More News Videos Lauren Glassberg reports on outdoor dining in NYC.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault an 85-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday.Police said the man followed the woman into the laundry room of a building on Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge around 12:30 p.m.He attempted to sexually assault her, but someone else walked into the laundry room and he ran off.The woman is currently being evaluated.----------