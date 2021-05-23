87-year-old accused of killing fellow nursing home resident in the Bronx

Police were called to the Pinnacle Multicare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday night.
They say 83-year-old Lloyd Godfrey was found dead with injuries to his head shortly after 11 p.m.
Clifton Bourne, 87, was taken into custody on a charge of murder.
Police say both men suffer from dementia and got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation.
It is not clear what the dispute was about.
