89-year-old woman roughed up during Bronx home invasion robbery

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- An 89-year-old woman was assaulted in her own bedroom during a violent home invasion robbery in the Bronx, and police are hoping surveillance video of the assailant will lead to an arrest.It happened around 2:30 a.m. in an apartment in the vicinity of Beck Street and Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section.Police say the man gained entry via an unlocked back door to a ground-level apartment at a multi-unit residential dwelling.Once inside, he encountered the 89-year-old woman in her bedroom.He allegedly grabbed the victim by her arm, threw her onto her bed and demanded cash.She complied and handed over her purse, which contained $100.The man then fled back out the back door.The victim suffered pain and bruising to her arm but refused medical attention.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------