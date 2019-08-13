8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year

YONKERS, New York -- For the eighth time this year a New York City police officer has died by suicide, officials confirmed.The officer was found dead inside his Yonkers home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The 35-year-old, seven-year veteran of the department, was discovered dead at 3:30 a.m.The officer, who was not immediately identified, was assigned to the 50 Precinct and was part of the security detail at Yankee Stadium.He is the eighth NYPD officer to die by suicide this year and the sixth since June.The spate of officer suicides has prompted Police Commissioner O'Neill and Chief of Department Terrence Monahan to convene mental health experts. They're considering putting peer counselors and clinicians in each precinct.The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.----------