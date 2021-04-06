9 injured, including 5 firefighters, in Queens apartment building fire

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A seven-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Queens Tuesday afternoon, leaving nine injured, including five firefighters and four civilians.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 1 p.m. and quickly spread into the cockloft.

Approximately 400 FDNY members are on scene trying to put out the ferocious fire.

"When the units arrived, the door of apartment was open, there was an advanced fire," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "The first units in were trying to make their advance, three of the members were burned. Thankfully the burns were not serious, although they have been taken to the hospital."

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows, and heavy smoke that could be seen for miles was billowing from the roof.

"Everybody was panicking, all you see is the smoke," resident Edwin Martinez said. "When you came out of the building, you couldn't see anything. it was just all gray."

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze, with 130 units and more than 250 firefighters and EMS on scene. They were initially on the roof but pulled back fearing a collapse.

"I got scared, because everything went black," resident Kimberly Singhi said. "I grabbed my mom, I grabbed my dog and the pets we have, and we just ran out."

The FDNY says units are still operating on the top floor of the building.

"Intermittently we have used interior streams, exterior streams," Nigro said. "Very difficult for our members. Very taxing. We are still operating here, we will be here for some time. NYPD is here, Red Cross will be here. Salvation Army. There will be many, many families that will be needing a place to stay tonight, so they are set up in schools and other facilities to care for those folks."

Fire officials said the spread of the fire was due to a door being open.

"The door was open," Nigro said. "The occupant fled, left the door open. We've stressed over the years the seriousness of that if you do unfortunately have a fire in your home or apartment, how important it is to close that door. The fire out to the hallway, the units were unable to make a quick advance. What we see here is now a 7th alarm, possibly could have been avoided."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

