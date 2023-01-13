9-year-old dies after being injured in fire at Brownsville, Brooklyn home

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A nine-year-old girl died from injuries she received in a fire at a home in Brooklyn Friday morning.
Flames broke out on the second floor of the home on Howard Avenue in Brownsville just before 5:30 a.m.
Citizen app video shows massive flames shooting out of the windows of the house.
Firefighters encountered heavy clutter conditions as they battled the blaze.
The child was taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A second person was evaluated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.