90-year-old suffers serious injuries after falling in storm drain on Long Island

The manager of a car dealership in New Jersey jumped in to help after an elderly man became disoriented while driving and somehow ended up more than 100 miles from his home.

Tony Jimenez, 69, of Glen Cove, Long Island got the gift of life this Christmas season from his niece who donated her kidney at North Shore University Hospital.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A 90-year-old man was seriously injured after falling in a storm drain on Long Island on Saturday afternoon.Suffolk County Police and members of the Central Islip Fire Department responded to a 911 call after they say the man fell 10 feet down the storm drain outside an apartment complex on 201 Medea Way just after 1 p.m.The man, who is a resident of the complex, was pulled out of the storm drain.He was then transported to Southside Hospital with serious injuries.----------