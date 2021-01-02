90-year-old suffers serious injuries after falling in storm drain on Long Island

Suffolk County Police and members of the Central Islip Fire Department responded to a 911 call after they say the man fell 10 feet down the storm drain outside an apartment complex on 201 Medea Way just after 1 p.m.
ALSO READ | Car dealership manager rescues elderly driver lost 100 miles from home in New Jersey
The man, who is a resident of the complex, was pulled out of the storm drain.
He was then transported to Southside Hospital with serious injuries.
ALSO READ | Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip