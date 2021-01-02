90-year-old suffers serious injuries after falling in storm drain on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A 90-year-old man was seriously injured after falling in a storm drain on Long Island on Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk County Police and members of the Central Islip Fire Department responded to a 911 call after they say the man fell 10 feet down the storm drain outside an apartment complex on 201 Medea Way just after 1 p.m.

The man, who is a resident of the complex, was pulled out of the storm drain.

He was then transported to Southside Hospital with serious injuries.

