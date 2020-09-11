September 11: Reading of the names of those killed on 9/11

Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.
Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.
September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 19 years.
The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives listen for the names of their loved ones. This year they were pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.
