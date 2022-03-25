Oscar hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes bring good intentions, humor, positivity to 94th Oscars

The comedic trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
We had a chance to catch up with Hall and Sykes, who said they plan on making the 94th Oscars a celebration, filled with good humor, good intentions and plenty of laughs.
"It's going to be funny. We have some, you know, some hard jokes that's coming. But it's all in celebration of the night. And we want the audience to have fun," said Sykes.
"I think intention is everything. So all our intention is, is to laugh! That doesn't mean we aren't gonna, you know, not make jokes, you know? But it means no one's feelings will be hurt!" said Hall.
Hall, Schumer and Sykes will take the stage one, two or three at a time to host the show, which will take place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
At the venue, things are shaping up along what will soon be the most watched red carpet of the year come Sunday. There are now some very colorful flowers added along the red carpet to add some razzle to the arrivals. Inside the venue, just expect dazzle! Artist renderings show the stunning stage you'll see on Oscar Sunday, with some intimate seating in the theater as well.
