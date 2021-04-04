95-year-old woman inside ambulance killed, others injured in Brooklyn crash

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman inside ambulance killed, 8 others injured in Brooklyn crash

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least eight people were injured and a 95-year-old woman inside an ambulance was killed after it was T-boned by a car in Brooklyn.

Video from Citizen App shows the vehicle flipped over on its side near Avenue N and Schenectady Ave. in the Flatlands section on Sunday.



Surveillance video shows the moment of impact when a black sedan crashed into the ambulance. It is unclear at this point which driver had the green light.

Police say the woman inside the ambulance was already in cardiac arrest moments before the crash, and EMTs were working on her. She was in the ambulance with her 65-year-old son.

It is unclear whether she died from injuries caused by the accident, or the heart attack.

The other victims in the crash suffered minor injuries.

VIDEO | Cellphone footage shows the aftermath of the crash:
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a flipped ambulance in Brooklyn.



The crash remains under investigation. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

MORE NEWS | Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatlandsnew york citybrooklynaccidentambulance
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccination eligibility expands to 55+ today in NJ
75-year-old woman punched in the face in apparent random attack
AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun
Prayer vigil planned for rapper DMX outside hospital
Be Kind: High school student from NJ donates computers to those in need
Household staples reportedly set to increase in price
Video shows suspect knock elderly man to ground in NYC
Show More
How long does vaccine protection last?
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
Asian store worker punched in face; hate crime investigation underway
Paraprofessional missing for several weeks found dead along river
2 charged with murder after Bronx police shooting
More TOP STORIES News