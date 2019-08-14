9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- For the ninth time this year, a New York City police officer has died by suicide.The off-duty officer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a location in Queens Wednesday evening, authorities said.The officer has not yet been identified.It is the seventh time since June that an NYPD officer has died by suicide, and the second this week.Early Tuesday morning, an officer was found dead inside his Yonkers home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The spate of officer suicides has prompted Police Commissioner O'Neill and Chief of Department Terrence Monahan to convene mental health experts. They're considering putting peer counselors and clinicians in each precinct."We are bringing in what outside resources we can into the agency to talk to our cops," Monahan said on Tuesday. "We are also making a lot of changes within in the organization itself. We are looking to get peer counselors so cops at each level. If you are in crisis you can go talk to someone at your level that will have the training. We are working with Thrive to get these cops training, we just put it out. We are getting a lot of volunteers. We are looking to hire a lot more counselors."More police officers have died by suicide this year so far than in the line of duty, the statistics show.The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.----------