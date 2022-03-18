92-year-old woman punched in head while sitting outside reading menu in NYC

The woman was randomly by a 35-year-old man on 225 Columbus Ave on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon. He then assaulted her.
The 92-year-old suffered pain to her head but refused medical attention.
The suspect, identified as Enrique Loeza was taken into custody.
He is facing one count of assault.
ALSO READ | New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip