92-year-old woman punched in head while sitting outside reading menu in NYC

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 92-year-old woman was randomly punched in the head while sitting outside reading a menu in Manhattan.

The woman was randomly by a 35-year-old man on 225 Columbus Ave on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon. He then assaulted her.

The 92-year-old suffered pain to her head but refused medical attention.

The suspect, identified as Enrique Loeza was taken into custody.



He is facing one count of assault.

