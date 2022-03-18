92-year-old woman punched in head while sitting outside reading menu in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11662255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 92-year-old woman was randomly punched in the head while sitting outside reading a menu in Manhattan.The woman was randomly by a 35-year-old man on 225 Columbus Ave on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon. He then assaulted her.The 92-year-old suffered pain to her head but refused medical attention.The suspect, identified as Enrique Loeza was taken into custody.He is facing one count of assault.----------