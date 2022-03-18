assault

New photos show suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death

By and Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

87-year-old grandmother dies days after random shove in NYC

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries in a random unprovoked attack.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old active performer and voice coach, was wrapping up rehearsal last Thursday night in Chelsea when the woman approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police announced five days later that she had died as a result of her injuries.

Gustern was walking along 28th Street on her way to attend a student's performance when the woman attacked her near 8th Avenue.

The NYPD is hoping the new photos will help them identify the suspect.


She is described as having a light complexion and long dark colored hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt (possibly a dress) and dark colored shoes.

Gustern's grandson A.J. spoke out to Eyewitness News on Monday.

"She's the light of my life," he said after flying in from Colorado to be with his grandmother at Bellevue Hospital. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Suspect arrested in shootings of 5 homeless men in NYC, DC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the arrest of 30-year-old Gerald Brevard, who was taken into custody in Washington, D.C.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseanew york citymanhattanelderly womancrimeassaultattackelderly
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Search continues for dirt bikers who beat dad, son in NYC
Father, son pulled from car, viciously beaten by dirt bikers
Teen attacked and robbed on camera in Bronx
87-year-old grandmother dies days after random shove in NYC
TOP STORIES
NYC keeping private sector mandates, school masks for kids under 5
Burger King franchise 'refuses' to close 800 Russian restaurants
2 cheerleaders save the day when ball gets stuck
Man stabbed in head in Greenwich Village's Washington Square Park
Frightening surprise attack robbery caught on camera
Nassau County announces first shipment of donated guns to Ukraine
'SNL' star Pete Davidson will not head to space on Blue Origin flight
Show More
AccuWeather: Near record warmth
NJ's Saint Peter's shocks No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in OT
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
WNBA star Brittney Griner well, has seen Russian legal team: source
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
More TOP STORIES News