Woman accused of stealing money from 7-year-old boy, punching his mother in the face in the Bronx

The incident happened at a store in the West Concourse section of the Bronx in September.

WEST CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the woman accused of stealing money from a 7-year-old boy and assaulting his mother in the Bronx last month.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on September 24 at 1356 Jerome Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the boy trying to pay for some fruit at a store when the suspect snatched the money out of his hands. Officers say when the boy's mother tried to intervene, the suspect punched her in the face.

First responders treated the mother for her injuries at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen fleeing northbound toward East 170th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Lindsay Tuchman spoke to the heartbroken victim.

