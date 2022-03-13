Police: 87-year-old woman pushed to the ground in NYC, suffers serious head injury

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who pushed an 87-year-old woman to the ground in Manhattan, leaving the victim with a serious head injury.

The incident happened Thursday night near the corner of West 28th Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea.

Police say she approached the elderly woman from behind and shoved her, causing her to fall and hit her head.



After the suspect fled, paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

