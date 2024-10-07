2 adults, 2 boys arrested in attack of former NY Governor Paterson and stepson on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two adults are now facing charges in addition to two boys in the assault of former New York Governor David Paterson and his stepson on the Upper East Side.

A 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are accused of egging two boys, ages 12 and 13, who are also facing charges in the attack.

(video is from previous report)

The 40-year-old man is charged with gang assault and a 34-year-old woman has charges pending against her.

The boys were charged with gang assault after turning themselves in at a police precinct with their parents. A third child also turned themselves in but was not charged after officers determined he was not involved.

"Governor Paterson and his family are glad to see the suspects turned themselves in," said Sean Darcy, spokesperson for Paterson said over the weekend. "We hope that the young people involved learn something from this unfortunate encounter."

Police say the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in front of 1871 2nd Avenue.

According to Darcy, the former governor and his stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were attacked while taking a walk around the block near their home after several individuals had a previous interaction with Sliwa. Police said following a verbal altercation, five suspects struck both victims in the face and about the body.

Sliwa is the son of former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, Darcy said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot heading southbound on Second Avenue.

Paterson and his stepson were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. They were both discharged from the hospital early Saturday morning after getting treatment for their injuries.

"The Governor's only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain. He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums," Darcy said after Paterson and Sliwa's release from the hospital.

Following his release, the former governor, who is legally blind, spoke to the media near his home on Saturday afternoon. He talked about the bravery his stepson shown during the attack.

"I think he should be very proud of himself for when he saw them attack me -- he intervened," Paterson said.

Anyone with information in regard about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

