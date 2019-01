What a way to ring in the New Year!The winning $425 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Glen Head, Nassau County.The winning numbers for the New Year's Day drawing were 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 14.The giant jackpot was the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny for updates.