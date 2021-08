New York (WABC) -- On Aug. 25, 2001, 20 years ago Wednesday, the world tragically lost iconic R&B singer/actress Aaliyah and eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas.Aaliyah, a multi-platinum selling artist, earned Grammy nominations for her songs "Try Again" and "Are You That Somebody."This is how Channel 7 Eyewitness News brought you the story of her tragic death, 20 years ago.