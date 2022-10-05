Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Leave it to Aaron Judge to set social media ablaze.

The New York Yankee slugger made history in Texas Tuesday night, slamming a lead off home run that broke Roger Maris' single-season American League record of 61 home runs.

It took Judge nearly a week to get the elusive No. 62, but when he did, it went out in an instant.

No surprisingly, Twitter had a little something to say about it. Everyone from Yankee legend Derek Jeter to the president of the United States chimed in to congratulate the 6'7'' slugger on his grand accomplishment.

Roger Maris' son Roger Maris Jr., who has followed Judge at home and on the road during his chase, tipped his cap to the slugger.

Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes also congratulated Judge, along with a former president and New York's top politicians.

ALSO READ | Track all 62 of Aaron Judge's home runs this season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.