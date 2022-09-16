Aaron Judge home run tracker: Yankee slugger 5 shy of breaking Roger Maris' 61

Judge is on pace to smash the single-season AL home run record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961

Aaron Judge is just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris' single-season home run record of 61. The slugger has made the longball look easy, but just how difficult is it? Ryan Field breaks down Judge's accomplishments this season.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All eyes are on Aaron Judge as the slugger attempts to etch his name into baseball immortality one home run at a time.

The New York Yankee outfielder inched closer to history after bashing home runs 56 and 57 on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The pair of game-tying blasts put Judge within five home runs of breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 -- a mark that has stood, ironically, since 1961.

It comes as no surprise that fans are dialed in to every pitch and every at bat. A feat of this magnitude has only been accomplished by a handful of players, including Yankees' Maris and Babe Ruth. With just a few more dingers, Judge could join them in a very exclusive 60-homer club.

We are tracking every home run the Bronx Bomber hits from now until the end of the season. Here's where Judge stands in his pursuit of MLB history:

Home run No. 57

Judge launched a 389-foot home run over the Green Monster, off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. It was his 10th multi-home run game of the season, which tied him with Alex Rodriguez and Jimmie Foxx for the second-most in American League history. Only Hank Greenberg has more, with 11.

Home run No. 56

Judge poked a 383-foot homer just over the right field wall at Fenway Park off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. According to ESPN Stats and Information research, Judge's 56 home runs are the fourth-most by a Yankee in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 and Babe Ruth's 60 home runs in 1927 and 59 home runs in 1921.

Home run No. 55

Judge hit a 374-foot home run to left field off Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland on Wednesday afternoon. It's the second time in his career he's hit a home run in at least four consecutive games. Judge is now on pace for 65 home runs, assuming he plays the rest of the Yankees' 26 games.

Home run No. 54

Judge hit a two-run home run to left field off Minnesota Twins reliever Trevor Megill, breaking a 2-2 tie and proving to be the difference in a 5-2 win. It tied him with Alex Rodriguez for most home runs in a season by a right-handed hitter in New York Yankees history.

Home run No. 53

Leading off the game, Judge needed only two pitches before taking Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shawn Armstrong 450 feet to left field. It established Judge's new career high in home runs. He's on pace for 66 home runs, which would tie Sammy Sosa for third-most in MLB history.

Home run No. 52

In the top of the ninth inning against the Rays, Judge launched a 392-foot dinger off of a Jason Adam changeup for his 52nd homer, matching his career high from 2017.

Home run No. 51

Judge took a fastball into center field off Los Angeles Angels starter Mike Mayers. He is now tied with Maris for most home runs before September in Yankees history.

Home run No. 50

Judge launched a 1-1 curveball off Los Angeles Angels reliever Jose Quijada to center field for his 50th home run of the year. He's the first Yankees player with 50 HR before September since Roger Maris in 1961. It's also his second 50-home run season in his career. He's the third Yankees player to record multiple 50-HR seasons, joining Babe Ruth (4) & Mickey Mantle (2). He's on pace for 63 home runs this season.

ESPN contributed to this report

