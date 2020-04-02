ABC

Insert yourself into your favorite ABC shows with these Zoom backgrounds

Step into the Conners' living room by setting this image as your background for your next Zoom meeting.

As everyone is acclimating to working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is trying to make your workday a little more fun with their Zoom meeting backgrounds.

With an array of choices from the sets of the network's current roster, fans can insert themselves into the world of their favorite television show.

From the famed "Bachelor" mansion, to the set of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," to the Dunphy family living room and more, the network has provided a wide range of choices. So even if you're stuck at home self-quarantining, you can still (virtually) change things up every day.


Fans can save the backgrounds from ABC's main social pages on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, as well as the shows' social media pages.

After saving the picture to their device, all fans need to do to enter the world of their favorite show is to set the image as the background for their next video conference call.

https://facebook.com/abcnetwork
https://twitter.com/abcnetwork
https://www.instagram.com/abcnetwork/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisioncoronavirusabctechnologyworkplace
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' to air on ABC tonight
ABC's 'Summer Fun and Games' returns this May
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
ABC cooks up new romantic comedy 'The Baker and the Beauty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News