3-day-old newborn abducted by father from Brooklyn hospital found safe, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 3-day-old newborn who was abducted by his father from a New York City hospital Thursday, has been found safe, police confirm.According to officials, the baby is uninjured.They say the child was taken from Wyckoff Pediatric Center in Bushwick Thursday afternoon.The abduction triggered a massive search,Police say they found the baby safe outside of a NYCHA complex on West 102nd Street.The child was brought to the 24th precinct.There is no word yet on whether the father will face charges.This is a breaking story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.----------