An employee at assisted living facility Harbor House in Oyster Bay, Long Island was caught on camera abusing a resident with dementia. Stacey Sager has the story.

Exclusive: Family speaks out after abuse at assisted living facility caught on camera

OYSTER BAY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A family is speaking out after an employee at an assisted living facility on Long Island was caught on camera abusing a resident with Alzheimer's.

At one point, the worker appears to push the man to the ground and now the victim's family is working to make sure something like this never happens again.

"I just want this guy to pay for what he did and I think that's only fair," said Jay, the victim's son.

Eyewitness News is protecting the identity of Jay's father after the incident that happened at Harbor House on Feb. 20.

Video shows his 71-year-old father, a resident with dementia, standing in the hallway when a staff member approaches, possibly to check on him, but removes his hat.

The staff member pulls on the resident, repeatedly, but for whatever reason, he doesn't want to leave and falls down seconds later.

The staff member tosses the hat at the man and then swats him in the face and steals the hat.

"He did have a bloody nose so that's how people noticed something was wrong because he had blood dripping down his face from his nose," Jay said.

The family's attorney, Brett Leitner, spoke about the incident.

"It just so happened that the facility caught it on camera and actually disclosed it, because I've had many cases where a nursing facility hides the footage," Leitner said.

And after that, it seems to get worse as the staff member just left the man there. He came back a minute and a half later to check on him but really checked on the floor.

The staff member returned with a rag and wiped the floor then used the same rag to wipe the man's face. He then left again and the man was left to help himself up.

Jay made it very clear that the Harbor House fired the staff member on the spot and called authorities.

"They were so upset about the whole thing, the administrator did a great job of taking care of the situation and talking to us and asking us what we wanted to do about the situation," Jay said.

But the family wants answers.

"Has this happened before? Where did he work before? We need an investigation to find out what happened here," Leitner said.

Jay said he wants justice for his father.

"I want the guy prosecuted, that's for sure, I definitely want that person to pay for what he did," Jay said.

