Hofstra student splashed in face with acid in 2021, Nassau County Police have no leads despite video

ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- After two years of no leads, the Nassau County Police department is increasing the reward for any information on a brutal attack that left a college student scared for life.

Nafiah Ikram was a student at Hofstra University and was returning home from work in Elmont when a man ran up from behind and, without saying a word, threw the chemical in her face.

Ikram and her family spoke out last year in hopes the suspect might be brought to justice.

Despite surveillance video of the actual attack, police have not been able to figure out who splashed a burning liquid on Ikram's faceback in March of 2021.

Ikram said she suffers from severe anxiety and nightmares.

"It's been mentally exhausting," she said.

She has had multiple surgeries to repair her face, arms, and throat, which were damaged by the chemical substance. She began years of plastic surgeries to fix the skin on her face, and she cannot see out of her right eye.

"It's been very draining and exhausting," her mom, Sherina Mohammed, said. "As the days go on, we get weaker and weaker."

Previously, Ikram and her parents believe the Nassau County Police Department did not take the case seriously and haven't worked hard enough to find the perpetrator.

Nassau County police told Eyewitness News that their investigators are continuing to work with the Ikram family and have assigned numerous interagency resources to the case.

Last year police said they have not yet determined whether the attack was a hate crime. Ikram is Muslim.

At the time of their first press conference, the family said they were hopeful that the FBI may have more success.

"FBI, hopefully, they'll do better job what Nassau County Police didn't," her father, Sheikh Ikram, said.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday that they are increasing their reward to $50,000.

Ikram was pursuing a pre-med degree at Hofstra University before the attack.

She said she is learning to love herself again, and her message to people is: "Learn to find beauty within yourself and love yourself no matter what."

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call the police at (1-800-244-TIPS) or online - all tips will remain anonymous.

