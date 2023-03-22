Search continues for man who burned woman in acid attack on Long Island 2 years later

Lawmakers on Long Island are renewing their calls for justice in an acid attack that brutally burned a woman.

ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Lawmakers on Long Island are renewing their calls to find the person who brutally burned a woman by throwing acid in her face.

Nafiah Ikram was attacked outside her home in Elmont on March 17, 2021.

Police say she was walking in her driveway when a man approached her from behind carrying a cup.

He threw the contents in her face and then drove off in a 2013-2015 red Nissan Altima eastbound on Arlington Avenue.

The attacker is described as approximately 6'2" tall, with a skinny build, wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a hood, and wearing gloves.

In the aftermath of the attack, Nafiah endured numerous treatments for the injuries that were inflicted upon her. She was left blind in one eye.

All the while, she has continued her studies at Hofstra University and has been a courageous beacon of perseverance and grace.

Last month, the reward was raised to $50,000 for information on the attack.

