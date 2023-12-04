  • Watch Now
'Supernatural' actor Mark Sheppard recovering in hospital after surviving 6 heart attacks

Monday, December 4, 2023 1:22PM
Actor Mark Sheppard survives 6 heart attacks
Supernatural actor Mark Sheppard says he's lucky to be alive after experiencing a cardiac emergency.

BURBANK, Calif. -- Actor Mark Sheppard says he's lucky to be alive after experiencing a cardiac emergency.

Sheppard, who starred in the series "Supernatural," collapsed in his kitchen.

He posted on Instagram a picture of him lying in a hospital bed at a hospital in California.

The 59-year-old says he survived six heart attacks and was brought back from the dead four times after a complete blockage in his artery.

Sheppard says if it wasn't for his wife, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the hospital, he wouldn't be alive.

