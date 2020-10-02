Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.

Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched a 67-year-old actor in the head.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.

The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.

Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.

Moranis may be best known for his work on "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Little Shop of Horrors," among many others.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Elderly woman hit by revel scooter in Manhattan

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityassaultattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the upcoming election
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows
Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men
More TOP STORIES News