Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side of Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched a 67-year-old actor in the head.It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.Moranis may be best known for his work on "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Little Shop of Horrors," among many others.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------