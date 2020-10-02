Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video after the violent robbery and assault of two elderly men in separate attacks in Queens involving their baseball caps.The video is from the first incident on September 3rd.The 88-year-old victim fought back after the suspect tried to steal his baseball cap on board an MTA bus in Jamaica.He was bitten on the hand and suffered fractured ribs.12 days later, another man in his 80's was assaulted and robbed of his baseball cap nearby.The victim in that assault was treated for a bruised eye.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------