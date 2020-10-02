Woman smashes MTA bus windows with pipe after verbal dispute: Police

Officials say a woman got into a verbal dispute with another customer aboard a Q55 bus on Jamaica Avenue in Queens around 6:15 p.m.
According to police, the bus driver pulled over and asked one of the women to get off the bus.
They say the one who stayed on the bus, 31-year-old Brooklyn resident Brittany Eeps, became irate and pulled out a pipe and began smashing windows.
Police say she damaged three windows.
Officers arrived and took Eeps into custody.
She's been charged with criminal mischief.
