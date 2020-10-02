Woman smashes MTA bus windows with pipe after verbal dispute: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6391009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows the man police want to question in costly subway vandalism spree.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A verbal argument turned violent on a New York City MTA bus when a woman pulled out a pipe and started smashing windows.Officials say a woman got into a verbal dispute with another customer aboard a Q55 bus on Jamaica Avenue in Queens around 6:15 p.m.According to police, the bus driver pulled over and asked one of the women to get off the bus.They say the one who stayed on the bus, 31-year-old Brooklyn resident Brittany Eeps, became irate and pulled out a pipe and began smashing windows.Police say she damaged three windows.Officers arrived and took Eeps into custody.She's been charged with criminal mischief.----------