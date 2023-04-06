Biden administration will share reports on Afghanistan withdrawal with Congress, official says

In this ABC7 NextGen Now conversation, we brought together young activists, students and Afghans in the Bay Area who are currently leading the fight for justice in Afghanistan. From thousands of miles away, the diaspora has organized, gathered resources and created real change for Afghans who feel they have been left voiceless.

The White House will also release a 10-page unclassified summary on the exit.

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon and State Department are set to share with Congress their after-action reports on the 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the White House announced at Thursday's press briefing.

"As you all know, over these many months departments and agencies key to the withdrawal, conducted thorough, internal after-action reviews, each of them examining their decision-making processes, as well as how those decisions were executed," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. "Today they are making those reviews available to relevant committees in the Senate and House as previewed by Secretaries [ Antony ] Blinken and [ Lloyd ] Austin, in testimony last month."

"We are also making available to all of you and to the public, is a document that provides our perspective on the withdrawal and outlines in broad strokes, some of what we learned, as well as how we are already implementing some of those lessons," Kirby added.

The reports will be provided to lawmakers via a secure portal so members can access them electronically, according to a U.S. official.

The White House will also publicly release a 10-page unclassified summary on the withdrawal, which has long drawn sharp criticism from Republicans.

