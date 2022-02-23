Arts & Entertainment

Air scare for singer Elton John on way to NYC concert, report says

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elton John hit the stage at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, just hours after a scare in mid-air.

The singer's private jet reportedly had to make an emergency landing.

The jet apparently suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet up in the air, en route to New York City from the UK. It happened around the coast of Southern Ireland.

The plane was forced to turn back.



The pilot then had to abort two landing attempts at the airport because of high winds.

The plane eventually landed safely and Elton John boarded another flight to New York and was able to perform as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

