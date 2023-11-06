  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Airline passengers fight over right to recline seats in viral video

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, November 6, 2023 1:45PM
Video: Airline passengers fight over right to recline seats
EMBED <>More Videos

A heated argument between passengers was caught on camera over the right to recline seats on a flight.

To recline or not?

While airline seats are designed to lean back for passengers' comfort, it's usually a less-than-optimal experience for the person who gets the back of a chair cramping their space.

One passenger on a recent flight asserted her right to recline in a heated argument caught on video that went viral.

"I'm allowed to put my seat back," the woman angrily declares multiple times.

The argument triggered an age-old debate on social media, with some saying it's important to be respectful to the passenger behind you - but others saying if the seats weren't meant to be reclined, the airlines wouldn't have designed them that way.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW