Delta airplane lands in Charlotte without properly working front landing gear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An airplane made an unusual landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning when its landing gear failed to work properly.

Delta Airlines Confirmed flight 1092, a Boeing 717 aircraft flying from Atlanta to Charlotte, had two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers on board.

The plane's nose landing gear failed to deploy, but the pilots were still able to safely land the plane.

The passengers and crew exited the plane through the slides and were taken to the terminal on a bus.

"The crew told us there was an issue with the landing gear and instructed us to go over safety information," a passenger on the flight told local ABC affiliate WSOC. "We came in low once and then climbed again. Second time had us brace but the landing was smooth. No jarring or even loud noises. We were in the back so that may have been why. Everyone evacuated via slides. No injuries as far as I know. Crew and pilots were wonderful!"

Delta Airlines released the following statement:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," Delta said in a statement. "While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. Our next focus is to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced."