LaGuardia among nation's airports that may have been targeted by hackers, source tells ABC News

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen airports across the nation may have been targeted by hackers.

A senior official briefed told ABC News that some of the nation's largest airports were targeted for cyber attacks Monday by an attacker within the Russian federation.

The systems targeted do not handle air traffic control, internal airline communications/coordination or transportation security.

"It's an inconvenience," the source said.

The attacks have resulted in targeted "denial of public access" to public-facing web domains, that report to the public airport wait times and congestion.

The attacks were first reported around 3 a.m. when the Port Authority notified the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that the LaGuardia system had been hit.

LGA has been restored but other airports around the country have subsequently been targeted, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, LAX in Los Angeles and O'Hare in Chicago.

Engineers and programmers are actively working to close the backdoors that allowed the attacks and shoring up more critical computer infrastructure.

A Russian cyber group claimed responsibility last week for flooding websites belonging to local governments.

Federal officials are investigating.

