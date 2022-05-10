Airsoft pistol taken off 12-year-old student in Brooklyn elementary school

Police released a picture of the airsoft gun, which looks like a real gun.
The NYPD says it was taken off a student at PS 208 elementary school in East Flatbush.
The student was issued a juvenile report.
No one was injured.
The NYPD said in a Tweet: "This air pistol was recovered by our Agents at a local elementary school today. There is no good reason for anyone to bring something like this into a school facility. No weapons allowed in schools. Period."
