Airsoft pistol taken off 12-year-old student in Brooklyn elementary school

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Safety agents recover airsoft pistol in Brooklyn school

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- School safety agents recovered an airsoft pistol brought to school by a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Police released a picture of the airsoft gun, which looks like a real gun.


The NYPD says it was taken off a student at PS 208 elementary school in East Flatbush.

The student was issued a juvenile report.

No one was injured.




The NYPD said in a Tweet: "This air pistol was recovered by our Agents at a local elementary school today. There is no good reason for anyone to bring something like this into a school facility. No weapons allowed in schools. Period."

ALSO READ | Newark school children get free books through Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling'
EMBED More News Videos

School children at First Avenue School in Newark, New Jersey received free books through Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york citygun safetynypdpellet gunguns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple fatalities in crash in Glen Ridge, NJ
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
NYC bike shop badly damaged after e-bike bursts into flames
NY, NJ motorists feel the pain amid gas price surge
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Woman fatally shot by boyfriend, who also wounded neighbor
Russia pounds Ukraine's vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
Show More
3 injured in Bronx apartment building fire
Off-duty NYPD officer kills man in apparent love triangle, police say
Mother dies from injuries after being hit by stolen dump truck
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old boy missing in NJ
MTA bus drivers told not to open rear doors to fight fare beating
More TOP STORIES News