Airsoft pistol taken off 12-year-old student in Brooklyn elementary school

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- School safety agents recovered an airsoft pistol brought to school by a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.Police released a picture of the airsoft gun, which looks like a real gun.The NYPD says it was taken off a student at PS 208 elementary school in East Flatbush.The student was issued a juvenile report.No one was injured.The NYPD said in a Tweet: "This air pistol was recovered by our Agents at a local elementary school today. There is no good reason for anyone to bring something like this into a school facility. No weapons allowed in schools. Period."----------