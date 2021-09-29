Breakthrough COVID cases cancel Broadway's 'Aladdin' day after reopening from 18-month shutdown

Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have canceled Wednesday night's performance of "Aladdin" on Broadway just one day after the show reopened for the first time in 18 months.And as the lights come back on from the Great White Way's darkest period, Disney's "Aladdin" finally raised its curtain Tuesday night.However, a statement released Wednesday just before 7 p.m. announced the breakthrough cases among the company of the show.All tickets will be refunded and officials said they will communicate the status of future performances on Thursday.The show returned two weeks after "The Lion King" started live performances again.----------