Breakthrough COVID cases cancel Broadway's 'Aladdin' day after reopening from 18-month shutdown

And as the lights come back on from the Great White Way's darkest period, Disney's "Aladdin" finally raised its curtain Tuesday night.
However, a statement released Wednesday just before 7 p.m. announced the breakthrough cases among the company of the show.
Important information regarding tonight's performance.
All tickets will be refunded and officials said they will communicate the status of future performances on Thursday.
The show returned two weeks after "The Lion King" started live performances again.
