coronavirus new york city

Gov. Hochul announces return of alcohol to go for NY bars, restaurants

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced during her State of the State address Wednesday that bars and restaurant would once again be able to sell alcohol to go, an allowance that was popular as businesses struggled to stay afloat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To-go cocktails and alcohol delivered to your door ended suddenly in June with the lifting of the state of emergency, but establishment owners have been clamoring for its return.

"For others, hanging on by a thread, survival depends on whether they can create more space outdoors, a tough task during our New York winters," Hochul said. "To help offset these costs, we will provide a tax credit for COVID-related purchases, like outdoor heaters and seating. And we're also going to do something bars and restaurants have been asking for: to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks - a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year."

RELATED | Healthcare, climate change crux of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 plan
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to announce sweeping initiatives for 2022 in her State of the State address Wednesday.


At the time the allowance ended, the New York City Hospitality Alliance said its sudden elimination will hurt many businesses that have come to rely on the critical revenue stream. Executive Director Andrew Rigie released a statement Wednesday praising the governor's announcement.

"Cheers to Governor Hochul for announcing her support to permanently bring back drinks to go at restaurants and bars," he said. "The drinks to go policy provides critically important revenue streams to struggling restaurants and bars and is extraordinarily popular with the public, unsurprisingly. We commend Governor Hochul for her leadership, and we look forward to toasting her administration and the state legislature once this important policy is reinstated."



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Adams announces new hospital funding, defends controversial comments
COVID Updates: US averaging nearly 500,000 new cases a day
Dr. Ashton warns against swabbing throat for at-home COVID test kits
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
TOP STORIES
Icy roads lead to hundreds of crashes, 2 dead after exiting vehicles
Transit line would connect Brooklyn, Queens to 17 subway lines, LIRR
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking snow
3 assaulted in seemingly random attack on NYC subway
Adams announces new hospital funding, defends controversial comments
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
Show More
13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112
Healthcare, climate change crux of NY governor's 2022 plan
More TOP STORIES News