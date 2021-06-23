Food & Drink

To-go cocktails, alcohol delivery coming to an end as New York lifts pandemic state of emergency

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State is lifting the coronavirus state of emergency and with it will come the end of to-go cocktails and alcohol delivered to your door.

The state liquor authority confirmed the regulations allowing to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end Thursday with the lifting of the state of emergency.



"While the lifting of the emergency order is a welcome milestone to the end of the pandemic, with it comes the sudden end to alcohol to go," The New York State Liquor Authority said. "A permanent extension of alcohol to go is supported by 78% of New Yorkers, but the Legislature failed to extend it and now the Executive Order has ended. Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public. Restaurants are struggling to find staff, keep up with rising costs and manage a limited supply of goods, and nearly two thirds of the applicants will not receive Restaurant Relief Funds. New York State must do more to help, not hurt, our restaurant industry."

The group also tweeted the updated guidance on Wednesday:



Gov. Cuomo announced earlier in the day that New York state's coronavirus state of emergency expires Thursday -- and it will not be renewed. The state, however, will continue to follow CDC guidance for mask wearing in certain indoor settings.

"The emergency is over, it's a new chapter," Cuomo said. "Doesn't mean there are not challenges for the new chapter. but the emergency is over. It's not that we believe COVID is gone, we still have to vaccinate people, especially young people."

