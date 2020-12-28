All lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- All lanes have reopened after a serious multi-vehicle crash on a major roadway in Westchester County.

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.

There were multiple cars involved, at least two with serious front end damage.

New York State Police said delays are still present.


It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.

The investigation is ongoing.

