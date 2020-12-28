All lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.
There were multiple cars involved, at least two with serious front end damage.
New York State Police said delays are still present.
Troop K - ROAD REOPEND: All lanes N/B Sprain Brook Parkway reopened at mile marker 7.6 between Jackson Avenue and Route 100B following a serious motor vehicle crash. Delay over 1 mile still present. T/Greenburgh, Westchester Co.— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 28, 2020
It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.
The investigation is ongoing.
