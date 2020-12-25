Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan

The victim is a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's staff.
Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.
Police say the man approached her form behind and hit the woman in the back of the head with a cinder block before fleeing westbound on East 48th Street.
The NYPD said it was an unprovoked attack.
RELATED | Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Westchester County
The victim suffered injuries to the back of her head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The suspect was identified Friday morning as 28-year-old Christopher Guzman. He is facing a charge of assault.
MORE NEWS | UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job in Connecticut
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip