Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Westchester County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9019580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on a Yonkers community grieving over the deaths of four high school grads killed in a horrific car accident.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8984432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder of his daughter, officials announced Tuesday.

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 41-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two others.It happened at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 9 near Main Street in Peekskill.State police say Mark Cope of Yorktown, NY was drunk behind the wheel of a 2018 Audi Q7 and driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he slammed head-on into an Acura SUV with three people inside.One person in the Acura was killed. The two others suffered injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.Investigators determined that Cope was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.He has been charged with 1st degree vehicular manslaughter and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.----------