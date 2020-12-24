Traffic

Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Westchester County

PEEKSKILL, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 41-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two others.

It happened at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 9 near Main Street in Peekskill.

State police say Mark Cope of Yorktown, NY was drunk behind the wheel of a 2018 Audi Q7 and driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he slammed head-on into an Acura SUV with three people inside.

MORE NEWS | 5 dead, vehicle split in half in horrific Westchester County crash
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on a Yonkers community grieving over the deaths of four high school grads killed in a horrific car accident.



One person in the Acura was killed. The two others suffered injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that Cope was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

He has been charged with 1st degree vehicular manslaughter and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

ALSO READ | Father charged with murder of woman, leaving body in Staten Island park
EMBED More News Videos

A father has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder of his daughter, officials announced Tuesday.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorkwestchester countypeekskilltraffic fatalitiestraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
Republicans block $2,000 stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Bicyclist struck and killed by bus in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high wind warning
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
Young man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn after apparent argument
Christmas unites NYC community after fire guts historic church
Show More
7 On Your Side: 7 tips for making gift returns easier this holiday season
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far
$1M lotto winner on LI; Jackpots grow for Mega Millions, Powerball
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
More TOP STORIES News