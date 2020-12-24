Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Westchester County

It happened at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 9 near Main Street in Peekskill.
State police say Mark Cope of Yorktown, NY was drunk behind the wheel of a 2018 Audi Q7 and driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he slammed head-on into an Acura SUV with three people inside.
One person in the Acura was killed. The two others suffered injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.
Investigators determined that Cope was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.
He has been charged with 1st degree vehicular manslaughter and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
