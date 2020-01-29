Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from former 76ers star Allen Iverson, source says

PHILADELPHIA -- The man being sought for the theft of $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson has turned himself in.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Daniel surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Christopher Daniel



Sources tell sister station Action News that Daniel confessed and has returned the bag full of jewelry.

According to the source, video shows Daniel lurking in the Sofitel Hotel in Center City on Monday morning.

One of Iverson's friends left the backpack sitting on a chair in the lobby and, the source says, the suspect is seen picking it up and walking out.

A source tells Action News that Iverson was in the hotel on Monday but was not in the lobby at the time of the theft.

Daniel is facing multiple theft charges.

